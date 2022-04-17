Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

