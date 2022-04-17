Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 46,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

