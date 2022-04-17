Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post $97.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $487.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $490.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $604.33 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

LVLU traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $9.37. 72,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,882. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

