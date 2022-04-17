Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

FRT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 454,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,159. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $104.39 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

