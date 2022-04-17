Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.66. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

