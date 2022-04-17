Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to announce $21.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 65,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $557.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

