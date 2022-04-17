YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $379,384.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00103779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

