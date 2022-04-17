yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3,290.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07592763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,326.52 or 1.00247350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051015 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

