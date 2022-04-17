YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

