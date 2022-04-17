WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $20.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WW stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $744.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

