World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.