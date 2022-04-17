WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Down 41.8% in March

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WINV opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. WinVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINV. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,889,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the financial services industry with a focus on financial media, brokerage, banking, investing, and wealth management.

