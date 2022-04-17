WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002549 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00179211 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

