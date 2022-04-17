Widercoin (WDR) Hits Market Cap of $2,885.79

Widercoin (WDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $2,885.79 and $124.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.07 or 0.07562695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.04 or 1.00109637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

