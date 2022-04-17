Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $227.87 or 0.00563866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $38,908.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

