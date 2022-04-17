WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will announce $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in WestRock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.