Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Western Digital stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

