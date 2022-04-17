Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $21.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

