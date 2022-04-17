WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.140-$5.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.28 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $189.24 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.55.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WD-40 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WD-40 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WD-40 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

