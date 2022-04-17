Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Waters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $295.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.31. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $292.24 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.