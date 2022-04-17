Warp Finance Reaches Market Cap of $294,948.17 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $63.10 or 0.00158929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $294,948.17 and approximately $105,499.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

