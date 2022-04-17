W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.85. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

WRB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $94,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

