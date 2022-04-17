Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

VMC traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.77. 536,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

