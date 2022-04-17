Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $10.32 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.
Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.