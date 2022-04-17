Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $10.32 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

