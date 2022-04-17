Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.88. Visteon posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

