Virtue Poker (VPP) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $1.06 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07529636 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.18 or 0.99993971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052304 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

