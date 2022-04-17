Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.16.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

