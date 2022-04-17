Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 25,500 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.