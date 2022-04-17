Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $115.32 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 501.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.