Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,500 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Herc by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,521,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $203.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.