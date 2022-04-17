Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

