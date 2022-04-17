Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,900 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

ALRM stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

