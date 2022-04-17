Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.17 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 339,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.65 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

