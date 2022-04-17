Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

