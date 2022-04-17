Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 441.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.