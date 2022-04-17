Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

MRVI opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

