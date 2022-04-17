Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,900 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $71.99 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

