Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

VIRX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

