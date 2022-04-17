Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

