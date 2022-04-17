Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 507.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.61).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Shares of LON VSVS traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 327.20 ($4.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,846. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.39. The firm has a market cap of £887.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

