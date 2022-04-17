Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,656 shares of company stock worth $153,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 17,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.