Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Vera Bradley worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

