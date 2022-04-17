Venus Reward Token Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $16.00 million and $133,459.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00115969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

