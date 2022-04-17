Venus Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $10.07 or 0.00024922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $122.61 million and $6.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.20 or 0.99983353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

