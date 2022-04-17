Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.04.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.