Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $148.05. 1,629,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.