Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $21,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

