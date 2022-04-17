Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $220.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
