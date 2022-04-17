Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $220.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 718,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,327,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 509,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 292,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter.

