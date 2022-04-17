Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.91. 443,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,937. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

