Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 718.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,152,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period.

VV traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.51. 312,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.52 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

